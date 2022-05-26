Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.25 million-$346.76 million.

HIMX stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Several research firms have commented on HIMX. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Himax Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

