Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $736.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

