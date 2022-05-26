Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Lowered to $6.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $736.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

