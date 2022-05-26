HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

HRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HireRight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HireRight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

