HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Down 74.5% in May

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the April 30th total of 18,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HIVE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 164,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,241. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.