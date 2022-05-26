HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Down 74.5% in May

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the April 30th total of 18,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
HIVE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 164,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,241. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
