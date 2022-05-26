Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

HMLP stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 398,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMLP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.