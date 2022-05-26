Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a growth of 319.7% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.4148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

