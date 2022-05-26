Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $283.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.73. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

