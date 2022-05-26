Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of HNST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 2,087,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,106. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. Honest has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $276.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.12.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 10,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $42,536.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 207,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 12,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $48,890.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 209,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,181.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,929 shares of company stock valued at $851,865. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Honest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honest during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Honest by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

