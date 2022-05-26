Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $57.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $255.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.00 million to $257.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $275.03 million, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $280.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

HBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a market cap of $753.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.