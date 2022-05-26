Hormel Foods (HRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.870-$2.030 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.87-$2.03 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.