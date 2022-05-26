H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: HR.UN):

5/18/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$16.50.

5/16/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.25 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust was given a new C$18.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

TSE HR.UN opened at C$13.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.86. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44.

In related news, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$30,098.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,098.25. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total value of C$132,301.00.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

