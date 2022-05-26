I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

I-Mab stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 756,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,955. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

