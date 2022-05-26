IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

IBEX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

IBEX stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. 44,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $328.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. IBEX has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 55.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

