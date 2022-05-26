Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDMGF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Icade from €78.00 ($82.98) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Icade to €64.20 ($68.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80. Icade has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

