IDT (IDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter.
IDT stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.23.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IDT by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IDT by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on IDT. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About IDT (Get Rating)
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDT (IDT)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.