IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CFO Sells $16,245.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) CFO Misbah Tahir sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $16,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,235.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IGMS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 367,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,005. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $99.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $694.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.13.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $222,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

