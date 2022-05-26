II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Declares $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of IIVIP traded up $6.35 on Thursday, reaching $244.47. 3,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092. II-VI has a 12 month low of $234.01 and a 12 month high of $308.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in II-VI stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in II-VI were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

