Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the April 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Impala Platinum in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. 114,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,097. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 5.62%.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

