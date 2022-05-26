Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 2,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,803. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. Incitec Pivot has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.