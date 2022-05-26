Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.

INGXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -265.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $18.49.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $160.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,140.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

