Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Inpex stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 23,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. Inpex has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

