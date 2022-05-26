Insider Buying: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder Purchases 13,528 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,168. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,506.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,693.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,329.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.8% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $8,258,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.