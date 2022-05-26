Insider Buying: Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Acquires 25,252 Shares of Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 25,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,467 ($18.46) per share, with a total value of £370,446.84 ($466,146.77).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 11,529 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,372 ($17.26) per share, with a total value of £158,177.88 ($199,041.00).

On Monday, May 16th, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 22,788 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.95) per share, for a total transaction of £306,954.36 ($386,251.87).

On Thursday, May 12th, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 84,007 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($15.80) per share, for a total transaction of £1,055,127.92 ($1,327,705.95).

On Monday, March 7th, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 5,000 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.26) per share, for a total transaction of £48,700 ($61,280.99).

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,490 ($18.75). 72,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,381. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 960 ($12.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,696 ($21.34). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,248.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,410.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

