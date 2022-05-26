Insider Buying: Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Insider Acquires 25,252 Shares of Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEOGet Rating) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 25,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,467 ($18.46) per share, with a total value of £370,446.84 ($466,146.77).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 18th, Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 11,529 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,372 ($17.26) per share, with a total value of £158,177.88 ($199,041.00).
  • On Monday, May 16th, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 22,788 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.95) per share, for a total transaction of £306,954.36 ($386,251.87).
  • On Thursday, May 12th, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 84,007 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($15.80) per share, for a total transaction of £1,055,127.92 ($1,327,705.95).
  • On Monday, March 7th, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 5,000 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.26) per share, for a total transaction of £48,700 ($61,280.99).

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,490 ($18.75). 72,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,381. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 960 ($12.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,696 ($21.34). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,248.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,410.

About Bank of Georgia Group (Get Rating)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

