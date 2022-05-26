Insider Buying: BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) Director Robert Joseph Jackson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 645,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,919.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BKTI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 22,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.30. BK Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKTI. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 71.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 270,164 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,574,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

