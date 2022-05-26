Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Acquires 13,802 Shares of Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 13,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $16,976.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,630.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 48,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,153. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 136,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

