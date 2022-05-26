Insider Buying: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Senior Officer Purchases 3,200 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,088.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 418,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,439,138.52.

BAM.A stock traded up C$1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.14. 653,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,948. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of C$57.40 and a one year high of C$79.04. The stock has a market cap of C$102.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM.A. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.