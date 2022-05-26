Insider Buying: Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Insider Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) insider Gregory E. Cronin acquired 1,100 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $19,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,403.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Citizens stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 1,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. Citizens Holding has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the first quarter worth $645,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the first quarter worth $207,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

