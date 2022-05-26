Insider Buying: Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CFO Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) CFO Gerhard Lombard acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,990.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Gerhard Lombard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 12th, Gerhard Lombard acquired 1,000 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,890.00.
NASDAQ:CCAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 71,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,419. The company has a market capitalization of $533.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.