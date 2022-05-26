Insider Buying: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Crocs stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.28. 1,904,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 45.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after buying an additional 292,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 8.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

