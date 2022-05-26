Insider Buying: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,899,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,472,674.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.89 per share, with a total value of $3,795,600.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $3,880,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,883 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.92 per share, with a total value of $1,886,789.36.

On Monday, May 16th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.51 per share, with a total value of $3,980,400.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.31 per share, with a total value of $3,852,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32.

On Thursday, February 24th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 17,200 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,788.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 315,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.28 and a 1-year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

