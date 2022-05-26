Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 229,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

