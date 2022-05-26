Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 229,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
