Insider Buying: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Purchases 90,155 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 90,155 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $285,791.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,493,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,923,298.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 583,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.
About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
