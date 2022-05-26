Insider Buying: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Purchases 90,155 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 90,155 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $285,791.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,493,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,923,298.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 583,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 112,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 568,414 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.