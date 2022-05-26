Insider Buying: PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Director Acquires 625 Shares of Stock

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) Director Matthew G. Mccrosson purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,443.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PCSB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,774. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. PCSB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $302.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price target on PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

