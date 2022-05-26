Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Buys 2,608 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,475.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,155,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 44,887 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $219,946.30.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 669 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,107.66.

On Monday, April 4th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,596 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $22,079.44.

On Thursday, March 31st, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 774 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $4,744.62.

On Friday, March 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,464 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $9,120.72.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,855 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75.

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 57,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,308. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

QRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Quest Resource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

