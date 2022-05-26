Insider Buying: Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Buys 167,160 Shares of Stock

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) Director Gregg Williams purchased 167,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $329,305.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,861,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,397,068.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Gregg Williams purchased 387,044 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $642,493.04.

Shares of EYES stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 293,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Second Sight Medical Products ( NASDAQ:EYES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYES. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Second Sight Medical Products to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Second Sight Medical Products (Get Rating)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

