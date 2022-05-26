Insider Buying: SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) CEO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) CEO Robert M. Thornton, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 543,343 shares in the company, valued at $559,643.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SSY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 104,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,483. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SunLink Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

