Insider Buying: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Major Shareholder Buys 69,183 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 69,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $103,774.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,878,289 shares in the company, valued at $17,817,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 397 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $555.80.

On Friday, May 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 135,906 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $188,909.34.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 105,669 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 1,075,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 279,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

