Insider Buying: The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Purchases 2,035 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MIDD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.74. The stock had a trading volume of 463,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.57. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Middleby by 58.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 114,492 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Middleby by 91.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 330,359 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

