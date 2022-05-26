Insider Buying: V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $48.99. 121,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,640. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

