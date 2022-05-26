Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys 18,819 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 18,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,965.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,448,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,465.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli bought 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $148,713.95.

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,400.00.

VOXX International stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOXX shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

