Insider Selling: Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Sells 288,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,415,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,088,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00.

Shares of Berry stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.34. Berry Co. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Berry by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

