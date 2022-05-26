Insider Selling: Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) CEO Sells 14,297 Shares of Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CBT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 424,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,987. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cabot by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 25.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cabot by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

