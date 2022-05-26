Insider Selling: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,655,379.
Shares of TSE:CCA traded up C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.20. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$93.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.
About Cogeco Communications (Get Rating)
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
