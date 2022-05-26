Insider Selling: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,655,379.

Shares of TSE:CCA traded up C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.20. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$93.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.67.

About Cogeco Communications (Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.