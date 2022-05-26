Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Insider Sells 2,903 Shares of Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EQBK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. 35,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

