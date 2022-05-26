Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 20,850 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.25. 4,764,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,475. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.44.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Etsy by 297.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,796,000 after buying an additional 613,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 606,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

