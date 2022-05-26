Insider Selling: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Chairman Sells 1,148 Shares of Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FGBI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,738. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $308.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

