Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Sells 1,780 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $54,770.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MYFW stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Western Financial (Get Rating)
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
