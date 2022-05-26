Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Sells 1,780 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $54,770.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MYFW stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

