Insider Selling: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells 25,892 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of F traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,573,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,625,703. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

