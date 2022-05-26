Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 1,451,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 680,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 540,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $10,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 407,125 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $5,317,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

